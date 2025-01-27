Previous
Dappled Light by jgpittenger
Photo 4140

Dappled Light

Best on black. We've had a rare spell of January sunshine and, for me, there is something magical about dappled light in the forest on our hikes.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

vaidas ace
Nice light.
January 28th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Very nice dappled light
January 28th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
So very beautiful
January 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact