Previous
Photo 4140
Dappled Light
Best on black. We've had a rare spell of January sunshine and, for me, there is something magical about dappled light in the forest on our hikes.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
3
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off.
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
26th January 2025 2:23pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
,
dappled light
,
capemountainphoto
,
cummins creek trail
vaidas
ace
Nice light.
January 28th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Very nice dappled light
January 28th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
So very beautiful
January 28th, 2025
