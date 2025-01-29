Previous
Yellow Rump On Insect Hunt by jgpittenger
Yellow Rump On Insect Hunt

I was amazed I caught it! They are such cute little warblers.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Jane Pittenger
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous timing!
January 30th, 2025  
