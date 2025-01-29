Sign up
Previous
Photo 4142
Yellow Rump On Insect Hunt
I was amazed I caught it! They are such cute little warblers.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
29th January 2025 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
bif
,
yellow rumped warbler
,
capemountainphoto
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous timing!
January 30th, 2025
