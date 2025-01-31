Previous
Yellow Butt by jgpittenger
Photo 4143

Yellow Butt

One more of these cute little birds from our hike before the rain started.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1135% complete

KV ace
What a beauty.
January 31st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 31st, 2025  
Randy Lubbering
Nice photo, I like the touch of yellow in the colors
January 31st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful focus
January 31st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice shot
January 31st, 2025  
