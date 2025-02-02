Previous
Showing His Gullet by jgpittenger
Photo 4145

Showing His Gullet

This beautiful male Annas was strutting his stuff this morning.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Jane Pittenger

Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful capture!
February 2nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful image. So lucky to see these stunning birds! Hope I don’t speak out if turn Jane but I have missed seeing Pearl. Hope she’s ok & nothing happened to her, if so I’m sorry for bringing her up.
February 2nd, 2025  
vaidas ace
Great moment and image
February 2nd, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Great action shot!
February 2nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such elegance
February 2nd, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Motionless...excellent
February 2nd, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
@happypat she’s just fine. Thanks for asking. She hated having her picture taken
February 2nd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Incredible capture and timing
February 2nd, 2025  
