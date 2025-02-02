Sign up
Previous
Photo 4145
Showing His Gullet
This beautiful male Annas was strutting his stuff this morning.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
8
10
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
4138
4139
4140
4141
4142
4143
4144
4145
4139
4140
4141
4142
4143
4144
1895
4145
Views
21
Comments
8
Fav's
10
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
2nd February 2025 9:47am
Tags
home
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
male
,
bif
,
annas
,
capemountainphoto
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful capture!
February 2nd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful image. So lucky to see these stunning birds! Hope I don’t speak out if turn Jane but I have missed seeing Pearl. Hope she’s ok & nothing happened to her, if so I’m sorry for bringing her up.
February 2nd, 2025
vaidas
ace
Great moment and image
February 2nd, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Great action shot!
February 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such elegance
February 2nd, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Motionless...excellent
February 2nd, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
@happypat
she’s just fine. Thanks for asking. She hated having her picture taken
February 2nd, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Incredible capture and timing
February 2nd, 2025
