Previous
Female Hooded Merganzers by jgpittenger
Photo 4146

Female Hooded Merganzers

Such beautiful birds.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joy's Focus ace
I love how they rock that hair do 😹 Beautiful birds!
February 4th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
I love that the females are actually more interesting than the males.
February 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact