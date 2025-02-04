Previous
Sand Art by jgpittenger
Sand Art

best on black. I can't resist the patterns in the sand.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
Jane Pittenger

Allison Maltese ace
Wow, it so looks like the muscles of a human neck, at least to me. Beautiful lines whatever you see.
February 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
Isn't nature wonderful, what a beautiful shot. It really does look good on black. I do love patterns in sand.
February 4th, 2025  
