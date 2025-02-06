Previous
Juncos at the Suet Feeder by jgpittenger
Juncos at the Suet Feeder

We hung up our suet feeder hoping to attract woodpeckers. No woodpeckers yet but the juncos sure have found it!
6th February 2025

Jane Pittenger

