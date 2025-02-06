Sign up
Photo 4148
Juncos at the Suet Feeder
We hung up our suet feeder hoping to attract woodpeckers. No woodpeckers yet but the juncos sure have found it!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off.
6547
photos
240
followers
98
following
4141
4142
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
4144
1895
4145
1896
4146
1897
4147
4148
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
6th February 2025 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
birds
,
junco
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
