Previous
Bald Eagle Take Off by jgpittenger
Photo 4150

Bald Eagle Take Off

We haven't seen eagles at the beach for many months and it was raining but I decided to take my camera anyway. I was glad I did. The talons sure look threatening!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1136% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact