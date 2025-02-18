Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4150
Bald Eagle Take Off
We haven't seen eagles at the beach for many months and it was raining but I decided to take my camera anyway. I was glad I did. The talons sure look threatening!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
0
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6549
photos
242
followers
98
following
1136% complete
View this month »
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
4150
Latest from all albums
4145
1896
4146
1897
4147
4148
4149
4150
Photo Details
Views
11
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
18th February 2025 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
ocean
,
big
,
bald eagle
,
capemountainphoto
,
washburne beach
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close