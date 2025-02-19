Previous
I'm Getting the Eagle Eye by jgpittenger
Photo 4151

I'm Getting the Eagle Eye

A minute before yesterday's take off shot. You can see raindrops in her feathers. we were all getting wet.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1137% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

judith deacon
She does look a little soggy but what a wonderful sighting!
February 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and expression!
February 19th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Nice portrait!
February 19th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super capture
February 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact