Previous
Photo 4151
I'm Getting the Eagle Eye
A minute before yesterday's take off shot. You can see raindrops in her feathers. we were all getting wet.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
4
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
4150
4151
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
18th February 2025 9:38am
Privacy
Public
bird
bald eagle
capemountaiphoto
washburne beach
judith deacon
She does look a little soggy but what a wonderful sighting!
February 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and expression!
February 19th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Nice portrait!
February 19th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
February 19th, 2025
