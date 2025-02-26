Previous
Black and White Waves Coming In by jgpittenger
Photo 4153

Black and White Waves Coming In

Best on black. There was a high surf advisory in Coos Bay so I took a little trip down there and wasn't disappointed...thou me and my gear got a bit drenched from some of the waves.
Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
LManning (Laura) ace
Awesome against that dark sky!
February 27th, 2025  
