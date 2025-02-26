Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4153
Black and White Waves Coming In
Best on black. There was a high surf advisory in Coos Bay so I took a little trip down there and wasn't disappointed...thou me and my gear got a bit drenched from some of the waves.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6552
photos
243
followers
99
following
1137% complete
View this month »
4146
4147
4148
4149
4150
4151
4152
4153
Latest from all albums
1897
4147
4148
4149
4150
4151
4152
4153
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
25th February 2025 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
rocks
,
ocean
,
shore acres
,
capemountainphoto
,
high surf
LManning (Laura)
ace
Awesome against that dark sky!
February 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close