Previous
Photo 4158
Yachats Surf
Our grandson wanted to shoot along the ocean before he left so we went up to Yachats where the surf was pretty high.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off.
6559
photos
243
followers
99
following
4151
4152
4153
4154
4155
4156
4157
4158
Views
13
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
1st March 2025 2:35pm
Tags
rocks
,
ocean
,
surf
,
yachats
,
capemountainphoto
