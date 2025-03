Flicker at the Suet

A female Northern flicker finally found our suet feeder. Last evening she was up in one of our tall butternut tree doing what looked like a mating dance though we didn't see a male. Then suddenly she dove down to the wood duck house and flew right in the door. The bird house is right close to the suet feeder so we have our fingers crossed that we will get to watch flicker nesting this Spring.

