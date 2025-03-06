Sign up
Photo 4161
First Female Rufous of the Season
I was thrilled to see the first rufous hummingbird of the season yesterday. The females usually get here first, but I just saw a little feisty male so I'm going to go try to photograph him too.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
home
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
female
,
star magnolia
,
bif
,
rufous
,
capemountainphoto
