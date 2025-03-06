Previous
First Female Rufous of the Season by jgpittenger
First Female Rufous of the Season

I was thrilled to see the first rufous hummingbird of the season yesterday. The females usually get here first, but I just saw a little feisty male so I'm going to go try to photograph him too.
