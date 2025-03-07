Sign up
Previous
Photo 4162
Rufous Male on a Wire
Isn’t he adorable? Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
6th March 2025 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
hummingbird
,
male
,
rufous
🐞Lucy Dolittle
ace
Just wow. The colours, the focus, the subject all incredible. FAV
March 7th, 2025
