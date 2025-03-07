Previous
Rufous Male on a Wire by jgpittenger
Photo 4162

Rufous Male on a Wire

Isn’t he adorable? Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

🐞Lucy Dolittle ace
Just wow. The colours, the focus, the subject all incredible. FAV
March 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact