Previous
Photo 4163
Male Annas Coming in for a Sip
I thought I would post a male Annas hummingbird to contrast with the little rufous I posted yesterday.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
14
1
1
365
ILCE-1M2
6th March 2025 1:54pm
home
bird
hummingbird
male
bif
annas
capemountainphoto
KV
The color patterns of the male annnas are so unique and beautiful… lovely shot. I noticed this was shot with an A1 Mark2… have you replaced your A7RV or are you shooting with both… just curious how the two compare in your opinion.
March 8th, 2025
