Rufous Male Sticking Out His Tongue by jgpittenger
Rufous Male Sticking Out His Tongue

One more shot of this adorable male rufous. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Jane Pittenger

I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
KV ace
Gorgeous detail in the feathers… love the rust color.
March 9th, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
What a beauty!
March 9th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
All of the tones work so nicely together, with the yellow food source catching your attention - he suits that setting so nicely
March 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 9th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
He is very healthy and buffed up. Great image!
March 9th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful detail!
March 9th, 2025  
