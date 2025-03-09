Sign up
Previous
Photo 4164
Rufous Male Sticking Out His Tongue
One more shot of this adorable male rufous. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
6
3
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
6th March 2025 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
male
,
rufous
,
capemountainphoto
KV
Gorgeous detail in the feathers… love the rust color.
March 9th, 2025
Pam Knowler
What a beauty!
March 9th, 2025
Rob Z
All of the tones work so nicely together, with the yellow food source catching your attention - he suits that setting so nicely
March 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
March 9th, 2025
Linda Godwin
He is very healthy and buffed up. Great image!
March 9th, 2025
Islandgirl
Wonderful detail!
March 9th, 2025
