Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4167
Snags, Ferns and Mossy Branches
I find these forest scenes at once beautiful and really hard to photograph but I kind of like how this turned out.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6573
photos
245
followers
100
following
1141% complete
View this month »
4161
4162
4163
4164
4165
4166
4167
4168
Latest from all albums
4164
1901
4165
1902
4166
4167
1903
4168
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
12th March 2025 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
moss
,
snag
,
horse trails
,
capemountainphoto
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is beautiful
March 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close