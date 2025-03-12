Previous
by jgpittenger
Snags, Ferns and Mossy Branches

I find these forest scenes at once beautiful and really hard to photograph but I kind of like how this turned out.
12th March 2025

Jane Pittenger

Christine Sztukowski ace
This is beautiful
March 14th, 2025  
