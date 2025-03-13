Sign up
Photo 4168
Froggy
Hidden beside Jim's pond choosing a spot where he was well camouflaged. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
13th March 2025 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
frog
,
pond
,
capemountainphoto
Babs
ace
Excellent. Well spotted, I love his eye.
March 14th, 2025
Lisa
Love this. I like how the reflection works here and also I get a sense of the texture of this critter.
March 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
March 14th, 2025
