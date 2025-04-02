Previous
Next
Sunset from the Casa by jgpittenger
Photo 4173

Sunset from the Casa

Our first night in Hawaii...from our lanai. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Beautiful sunset!
April 20th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
pretty colours!
April 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
April 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact