Photo 4174
Male Cardinal
Today's bright visitor.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs. I'm behind in my commenting but will try to catch up after my daughter leaves
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
,
hawaii
,
capemountainphoto
Lou Ann
ace
Just beautiful! Love the spring green leaves.
April 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous cardinal
April 5th, 2025
KV
ace
Brilliant!
April 5th, 2025
