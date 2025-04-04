Previous
Male Cardinal by jgpittenger
Photo 4174

Male Cardinal

Today's bright visitor.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs. I'm behind in my commenting but will try to catch up after my daughter leaves
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Jane Pittenger

Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off.
Lou Ann ace
Just beautiful! Love the spring green leaves.
April 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous cardinal
April 5th, 2025  
KV ace
Brilliant!
April 5th, 2025  
