Previous
Next
Japanese White Eye Taking a Bath with reflection by jgpittenger
Photo 4175

Japanese White Eye Taking a Bath with reflection

I love watching them take a bath in the fountain. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So awesome
April 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
They are so entertaining aren't they.
April 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
April 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact