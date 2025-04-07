Previous
Sunset Tree by jgpittenger
Photo 4177

Sunset Tree

We took a walk at sunset and found this beautiful tree. There has been Vog (volcano fog) since we've been here which makes the sunsets more vibrant.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So beautiful
April 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact