Previous
Photo 4177
Sunset Tree
We took a walk at sunset and found this beautiful tree. There has been Vog (volcano fog) since we've been here which makes the sunsets more vibrant.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
1
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6582
photos
245
followers
100
following
1144% complete
View this month »
4170
4171
4172
4173
4174
4175
4176
4177
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
6th April 2025 8:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
ocean
,
silhouette
,
hawaii
,
capemountainphoto
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So beautiful
April 8th, 2025
