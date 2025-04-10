Kilauea Hot Lava at Twilight

Best on black. We spent last night at the Volcano National Park. Recently there have been recurring plumes of hot lava as high as 600 feet. They usually last about 12-24 hours. Unfortunately we missed the last one by about 12 hours but when twilight happened the hot lava showed itself like gold in the lava pool and glowing red in two other places in the caldera. It was wonderful to see and the crowd was mesmerized. I was happy to get stars as a bonus though the moon was close to full so the stars look dim in the photograph.

