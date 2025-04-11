Sign up
Photo 4181
Nene
Nene are endangered and there are signs all through the Volcano NP saying "go slow nene crossing". We've looked for one for year and only finally now did we get to see one.
Thanks for your visit, comments, suggestions, favs
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
0
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6587
photos
244
followers
100
following
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
10th April 2025 9:56am
Tags
bird
,
hawaii
,
nene
,
capemountainphoto
,
volcano national park
