Japanese White Eye Pair Bathing by jgpittenger
Japanese White Eye Pair Bathing

I really liked the upside down head of the bird on the right.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Babs ace
They are having fun
April 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love seeing this one
April 27th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Fantabulous!! What a great capture!
April 27th, 2025  
