hawaii slow water sunset by jgpittenger
Photo 4184

hawaii slow water sunset

We just got home and I have downloaded over 1000 photos and am not yet finished. I have still to go through and delete but here's one.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Jane Pittenger

Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
LManning (Laura) ace
Stunning!
April 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh my gosh this is incredible
April 18th, 2025  
