Photo 4190
Blooms in Your Face
Continuing going through my shots from Hawaii. I sure miss vacation!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
1
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6605
photos
242
followers
99
following
1148% complete
4186
4187
4188
4189
4190
4191
4192
4193
4188
4189
1909
4190
4191
4192
4193
1910
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
8th April 2025 8:19pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
hawaii
,
plumeria
,
capemountainphoto
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nothing like a wonderful vacation
April 28th, 2025
