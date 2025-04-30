Previous
House Finch Taking Off by jgpittenger
Photo 4199

House Finch Taking Off

Again this little bird was shot through screening hence the painterly look.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing focus through a screen
April 30th, 2025  
Kate ace
Love it
April 30th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture. Nice timing.
April 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact