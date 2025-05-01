Previous
Moon Sending Message to the Mountains by jgpittenger
Photo 4200

Moon Sending Message to the Mountains

On my computer the stars pop and the mountains are clearly visible. The 365 site always makes things darker. Bummer. View on black for best experience. we took a couple day trip over to Sisters, OR. The mountains are left to right Broken Top and South, Middle and North Sister. we had a great trip and even though I was exhausted from a long and very hot hike, managed to stay up for the stars to come out. Airplanes kept taking off so lots of light trails.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I see all the stars when I zoom in, gorgeous sky
May 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact