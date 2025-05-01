Moon Sending Message to the Mountains

On my computer the stars pop and the mountains are clearly visible. The 365 site always makes things darker. Bummer. View on black for best experience. we took a couple day trip over to Sisters, OR. The mountains are left to right Broken Top and South, Middle and North Sister. we had a great trip and even though I was exhausted from a long and very hot hike, managed to stay up for the stars to come out. Airplanes kept taking off so lots of light trails.

