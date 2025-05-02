Sign up
Photo 4201
Water Under the Road
On the hot hike up to the trailhead. Pearl was ready for a drink.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
0
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off.
6616
photos
243
followers
99
following
1151% complete
4197
4198
4199
4200
4201
4202
4203
4204
1910
4198
4199
4200
4201
4202
4203
4204
Views
4
365
ILCE-7RM5
1st May 2025 1:32pm
capemountainphoto
,
tumolo falls
