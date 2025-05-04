Previous
Tumulo Falls by jgpittenger
Photo 4203

Tumulo Falls

The road to the trailhead was closed so we had an extra HOT 2 miles on gravel road before we got to the trail but the waterfall was worth it.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Jane Pittenger

Photo Details

