Previous
Photo 4205
Turkey Vulture Looking Longingly
We've had an assortment of bird sit on the wood duck box. I was totally surprised to see a turkey vulture though.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th May 2025
8th May 25
0
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Views
3
365
ILCE-1M2
8th May 2025 12:36pm
home
bird
turkey vulture
capemountainphoto
