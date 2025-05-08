Previous
Turkey Vulture Looking Longingly by jgpittenger
Turkey Vulture Looking Longingly

We've had an assortment of bird sit on the wood duck box. I was totally surprised to see a turkey vulture though.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
