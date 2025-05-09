Previous
Next
Blooming Tree by jgpittenger
Photo 4206

Blooming Tree

No need to comment, just filling in holes from our trip to Hinsdale gardens.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact