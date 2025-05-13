Sign up
Photo 4208
Foggy morning
We had a wonderful foggy morning walk on the beach this morning.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Tags
rocks
,
ocean
,
fog
,
ocean beach
,
capemountainphoto
haskar
ace
Fabulous scene and aerial perspective.
May 13th, 2025
