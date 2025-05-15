Previous
Barn Swallow and Mate by jgpittenger
Photo 4210

Barn Swallow and Mate

I like how you can see the blurred mate sitting nearby.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Jane Pittenger

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 15th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous image
May 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
May 15th, 2025  
