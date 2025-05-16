Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4211
We Are Talking to You
This elk and his tiny bird companion were telling off another photographer.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th May 2025
16th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6628
photos
242
followers
99
following
1153% complete
View this month »
4204
4205
4206
4207
4208
4209
4210
4211
Latest from all albums
503
4208
1912
4209
1913
4210
4211
1914
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
13th May 2025 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
elk
,
capemountainphoto
,
elk reserve
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close