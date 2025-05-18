Sign up
Photo 4212
Acorn Woodpecker
We stopped at Finley wildlife reserve on our way to Portland to watch our granddaughter get her Bachelors degree. Lots of birds to see that don’t come to our feeder. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th May 2025
18th May 25
1
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
4206
4207
4208
4209
4210
4211
4212
4213
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
18th May 2025 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
wildlife
,
capemountainphoto
,
woodpecker”
,
reserve”
,
“finley
,
“acorn
amyK
ace
What a cool woodpecker; great photo
May 23rd, 2025
