Acorn Woodpecker by jgpittenger
Photo 4212

Acorn Woodpecker

We stopped at Finley wildlife reserve on our way to Portland to watch our granddaughter get her Bachelors degree. Lots of birds to see that don’t come to our feeder. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
amyK ace
What a cool woodpecker; great photo
May 23rd, 2025  
