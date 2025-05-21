Previous
Acorn Woodpeckers Hunting Together by jgpittenger
Acorn Woodpeckers Hunting Together

What a treat to see a pair.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs. Sorry for being so behind in commenting. I'll try to catch up later today
Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding treat
May 24th, 2025  
