Previous
Next
Area Closed by jgpittenger
Photo 4216

Area Closed

He clearly doesn't believe the sign!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact