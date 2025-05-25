Sign up
Photo 4219
Twilight Tillikum
The lights on the Tillikum Bridge used to change from blue, to aqua, to green, to yellow, to purple to pink. Now they only turned between green and yellowish. But it's still a beautiful bridge.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th May 2025
25th May 25
2
4
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6640
photos
239
followers
99
following
1156% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
18th May 2025 9:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
twilight
,
portland
,
capemountainphoto
,
tillikum bridge
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Awesome scenic photo!
May 27th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A dramatic scene.
May 27th, 2025
