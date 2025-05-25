Previous
Twilight Tillikum by jgpittenger
Photo 4219

Twilight Tillikum

The lights on the Tillikum Bridge used to change from blue, to aqua, to green, to yellow, to purple to pink. Now they only turned between green and yellowish. But it's still a beautiful bridge.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Awesome scenic photo!
May 27th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A dramatic scene.
May 27th, 2025  
