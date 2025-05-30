Previous
Double Crested Cormorant by jgpittenger
Photo 4221

Double Crested Cormorant

This morning's Gift from the Sea! He is so handsome in his breeding plumage and we had a sunny beautiful walk.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Jane Pittenger

KV ace
The blue eye is stunning.
May 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
May 30th, 2025  
