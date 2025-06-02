Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4228
Tail Spread
I little rufous hummingbird claiming her territory.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6648
photos
239
followers
99
following
1158% complete
View this month »
4221
4222
4223
4224
4225
4226
4227
4228
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
2nd June 2025 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
bif
,
rufous
,
capemountainphoto
Jenny
ace
Wow! This is amazing! So sharp. I love to see all this detail.
June 3rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A brilliant capture.
June 3rd, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Fabulous!
June 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Amazing shot!
June 3rd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture
June 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close