White Rose by jgpittenger
Photo 4232

White Rose

There is something so elegant about a white white rose. I hope I captured that elegance here.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Jane Pittenger

Shutterbug ace
I think you captured that beautiful elegance you were after.
June 11th, 2025  
Rick ace
Beautiful rose and capture.
June 11th, 2025  
