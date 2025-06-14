Previous
Baby Sea Lion Waiting for Mom to Return by jgpittenger
Photo 4236

Baby Sea Lion Waiting for Mom to Return

From this morning's low tide hike on Washburne Beach. Mom will be back. She's just left her baby on the rocks while she goes and gets breakfast for them.
favs
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions,
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Cathy
Hope she stays safe! Mowing hay around here and lots of fawns killed while mother deer leave them hidden in the tall grass. Sweet shot!
June 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact