Previous
Photo 4236
Baby Sea Lion Waiting for Mom to Return
From this morning's low tide hike on Washburne Beach. Mom will be back. She's just left her baby on the rocks while she goes and gets breakfast for them.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions,
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Tags
rocks
,
ocean
,
sea lion
,
capemountainphoto
,
washburne beach
Cathy
Hope she stays safe! Mowing hay around here and lots of fawns killed while mother deer leave them hidden in the tall grass. Sweet shot!
June 14th, 2025
