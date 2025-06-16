Sign up
Previous
Photo 4238
Four at the Feeder
There must have been 30 hummers at our feeders. We have to fill two quart sized feeders/day these days.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
2
4
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6663
photos
233
followers
96
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
15th June 2025 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
birds
,
hummingbird
,
feeder
,
bif
,
rufous
,
capemountainphoto
Islandgirl
ace
Busy at the feeder!
Great timing Jane, you must be cooking something good there! Lol
June 16th, 2025
Randy Lubbering
Nice! I'm excited when I see one at my feeder
June 16th, 2025
365 Project
close
