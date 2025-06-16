Previous
Four at the Feeder by jgpittenger
Photo 4238

Four at the Feeder

There must have been 30 hummers at our feeders. We have to fill two quart sized feeders/day these days.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Jane Pittenger

Islandgirl ace
Busy at the feeder!
Great timing Jane, you must be cooking something good there! Lol
June 16th, 2025  
Randy Lubbering
Nice! I'm excited when I see one at my feeder
June 16th, 2025  
