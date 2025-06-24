Sign up
Previous
Photo 4241
Juvenile Bald Eagle with Dinner
Another shot of the juvenile with his catch.
Thanks for your visit, comments, suggestions, favs
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
2
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6668
photos
233
followers
96
following
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
4239
4240
4241
4237
1922
4238
1923
4239
4240
1924
4241
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
23rd June 2025 8:49am
Tags
bird
,
bald eagle
,
juvenile
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
murre
LManning (Laura)
ace
The extended wing, the arch in its neck - fantastic!
June 25th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
What timing and such a wonderful capture.
June 25th, 2025
