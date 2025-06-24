Previous
Juvenile Bald Eagle with Dinner by jgpittenger
Photo 4241

Juvenile Bald Eagle with Dinner

Another shot of the juvenile with his catch.
Thanks for your visit, comments, suggestions, favs
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
The extended wing, the arch in its neck - fantastic!
June 25th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
What timing and such a wonderful capture.
June 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact