Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4243
Flying In with Lunch
He fledged right after this feeding. I thought his open beak was adorable.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6670
photos
233
followers
96
following
1162% complete
View this month »
4236
4237
4238
4239
4240
4241
4242
4243
Latest from all albums
4238
1923
4239
4240
1924
4241
4242
4243
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
28th June 2025 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
baby
,
birds
,
nesting
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
tree swallows
Christine Sztukowski
ace
WOW, wide open
July 1st, 2025
Lynda Parker
ace
A great shot! Faved
July 1st, 2025
Linda Godwin
Great catch. That mouth is open like a big mouth bass
July 1st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a big mouth for a tiny bird! Great timing.
July 1st, 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
What great timing. Those wings are in the perfect position, and with that little mouth open, it is just priceless.
July 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close