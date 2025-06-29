Previous
Flying In with Lunch by jgpittenger
Photo 4243

Flying In with Lunch

He fledged right after this feeding. I thought his open beak was adorable.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1162% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
WOW, wide open
July 1st, 2025  
Lynda Parker ace
A great shot! Faved
July 1st, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Great catch. That mouth is open like a big mouth bass
July 1st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a big mouth for a tiny bird! Great timing.
July 1st, 2025  
Allison Maltese ace
What great timing. Those wings are in the perfect position, and with that little mouth open, it is just priceless.
July 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact