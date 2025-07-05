Previous
Yaquina Head Lighthouse from the North by jgpittenger
Photo 4248

Yaquina Head Lighthouse from the North

When @walks@7 and I went on our photoshoot in Newport, she showed me a new to me place to view and photograph the lighthouse. I wish it had be at sunset, but I will go back. Thanks Joy.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely lighthouse
July 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact