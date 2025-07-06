Previous
Jellyfish by jgpittenger
Photo 4249

Jellyfish

I love watching the gracefulness of jellyfish. This was taken at the aquarium in Newport.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Corinne C ace
Amazing image. They are very graceful.
July 7th, 2025  
