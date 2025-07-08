Sign up
Previous
Photo 4251
Oyster Catcher
I never noticed before the crossed beak of an oyster catcher. I wonder how that helps them eat oysters?
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
3
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off.
6678
photos
234
followers
96
following
1164% complete
Tags
bird
,
aquarium
,
newport
,
oyster catcher
,
capemountainphoto
Islandgirl
ace
Great scene and interesting looking bird!
July 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph
July 9th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Interesting. I didn’t know that either. Nice capture of those details.
July 9th, 2025
