Previous
Oyster Catcher by jgpittenger
Photo 4251

Oyster Catcher

I never noticed before the crossed beak of an oyster catcher. I wonder how that helps them eat oysters?
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Great scene and interesting looking bird!
July 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photograph
July 9th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Interesting. I didn’t know that either. Nice capture of those details.
July 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact